Defense Minister Benny Gantz rejected criticism from the Noam party over reports that Israel is considering erecting a monument to Egyptian commando soldiers killed in the Six Day War.

"Egypt is a strategic partner of the State of Israel, it is the first neighboring country to sign a peace agreement with us, and relations with it make a critical contribution to regional stability and Israel's security at all times, especially during times of fighting in the Gaza Strip and against terrorism in Sina," Gantz said.

"In recent years, we have promoted the deepening of the partnership in many other aspects as well. The State of Israel and the security establishment see Egypt as a key ally. The attempt to designate Egypt as an enemy state by a party that will be a member of the coalition is a factual error and a strategic error. I condemn this grave statement, and I also call on the incoming prime minister to come out and denounce these statements in his own words," he added.

Earlier, the Noam party tweeted on its Twitter account: "Only in Lapid's state of all its citizens is it possible to come up with a delusional idea like erecting a monument in memory of the enemy soldiers who tried to destroy us. The people of Israel chose a state with a Jewish identity, and so it will be."