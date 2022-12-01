Former Meretz MK Yair Golan expressed grave concern about the incoming right-wing government.

"When the government of atrocities begins to act, we will not be silent, we will not sit at home like good children, we will not give up, and we will not accept the slogans of 'state of emergency', 'sensitive timing' and 'stability is necessary,'" Golan said.

"The day the new government is sworn in will be the beginning of the war for our home, and some will say it will only continue from there. Either way, we will not give up, we cannot give up, we must not give up."