Ynet has learned that Minister of Education, Yifat Shasha-Biton is organizing an emergency conference to be held next week with the participation of parent organizations, administrators, teachers and civil society organizations following the intention to transfer the unit to external programs and promotion of partnerships in the Ministry of Education to Chairman Noam Avi Maoz.

According to the coalition agreement signed between Noam and the Likud, the unit will be transferred from the Ministry of Education to the Prime Minister's Office with regards as pertaining to its budgets and personnel standards.

Maoz is expected to serve as a deputy minister in the prime minister's office and receive additional powers.