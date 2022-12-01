MK Ohad Tal (Religious Zionism) responded to the UN's decision to approve an event marking the "Nakba Day" - adjacent to Israeli Independence Day.

"This reprehensible decision has once again proven that the biggest flag flying in the UN building is anti-Zionism combined with ignorance. Our historical right to the Land of Israel is anchored in the Bible - the book of books and it is the basis of our faith."

"It is time to echo the important words of the late President Haim Herzog, from the UN stage, tore up the decision to equate Zionism with racism. For us, the Jewish people, [yesterday's ruling] is nothing more than a piece of paper - and that is how we will treat it."