The Lions' Den terrorist organization blamed Ben-Gvir's designated appointment as Minister of National Security for the killing of five PA terrorists yesterday on its Instagram channel.

"Blessings to the IDF and its commanders for the recent events. Continue to eliminate terrorists. I am neither deterred nor afraid of a terrorist organization's threats against my life and call on the IDF to destroy the organization that has set itself the goal of murdering as many Israeli citizens as possible," he responded.

"Terrorism is defeated when you attack it nonstop and refuse to compromise. Our dear soldiers - keep it up," he added.