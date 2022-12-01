The United Torah Judaism party made clear it wouldn't accept a deal regarding the Ministry of Religious Affairs between Shas and the Religious Zionism party supported by the Likud.

According to the deal that was made, the portfolio will be transferred to Shas and the Religious Services Committee to the RZP. The UTJ, on the other hand, insists on maintaining the Religious Services Committee within the Interior Committee which it currently chairs.

Likud negotiator, MK Yariv Levin, will try to resolve the dispute today.