According to Israel Hayom, The criminal case against former Balad MK, Hiba Yazbek is expected to be closed. According to the report, as early as last July, the prosecutor's office submitted to the legal advisor an opinion according to which Yazbek should not be prosecuted on charges of incitement and support for terror. The prosecutor, Gali Beharev Miara, is expected to make a final decision soon, and it is estimated that she will adopt the opinion of the prosecutor's office.

Yazbek's investigation was opened after the approval of the former ombudsman Avichai Mandelblit and this following a complaint filed by Shai Glick, CEO of the "Bezalmo" organization, for "Yazbek's publications supporting terrorism."