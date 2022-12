Reshet Bet reported that the relationship between chairman of the Religious Zionism party, Bezalel Smotrich, and head of Otzma Yehudit, Itamar Ben-Gvir has been severed in recent days, and coordination of coalition negotiations between the two has come to an end.

At the beginning of coalition negotiations, the two had agreed on coordinating positions and backing each other's demands vis-a-vis the Likud, but relations between the two have soured as of late.