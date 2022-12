CEO of Tesla and Twitter, Elon Musk, announced that his Neuralink project is expected to begin clinical trials on humans in about six months. As part of the trials, the experimenters will be connected to "brain chips" developed by the company.

"We take great care to ensure that the technology works optimally before we inject it into a human body," said Musk, who added that the company has submitted all relevant paperwork for approval by the FDA.