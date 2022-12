Amazon CEO Andy Jassy on Wednesday defended his decision to continue peddling a controversial antisemitic film which led to the suspension of Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving after he shared the film on Twitter.

Speaking at the New York Times Dealbook conference and quoted by The New York Post, Jassy insisted the movie, “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” doesn’t directly incite hate as the reason for the film remaining on the site.