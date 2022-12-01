The US Army said on Wednesday that the leader of the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist group was killed recently during a raid carried out by local Syrian forces in the southwest part of the country.

"The death of Abu al-Hassan al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi in mid-October is another blow to ISIS," said Col. Joe Buccino, a spokesperson for the US Central Command (CENTCOM), in a statement. "This operation was conducted by The Free Syrian Army in Dar'a province in Syria. ISIS remains a threat to the region. CENTCOM and our partners remain focused on the enduring defeat of ISIS."