Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, responded to the UN General Assembly’s vote to approve a commemoration of “Nakba Day”.

“Today the UNGA passed a shameful resolution calling for an official event to commemorate the Palestinian “Nakba” on the 75th Anniversary of the creation of the State of Israel. By passing such an extreme and baseless resolution, the UN is only helping to perpetuate the conflict,” he tweeted.