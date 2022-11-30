Despite the apology of a Givati soldier who was imprisoned after beating left-wing protesters, his father Eli Levy, told Radio 103FM: "My son can apologize if he wants but as for me, I don't see any reasons for it. What are we sorry for? Was he the one who spit on IDF soldiers?"

"Is it OK for civilians to disturb a soldier while he is performing his duty? Is it OK for 30 civilians to disturb a surgeon in the middle of a life-saving operation or a police officer who is chasing a terrorist? Is it OK to bother soldiers protecting their lives?" he asked.