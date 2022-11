Prime Minister Yair Lapid participated today in the state memorial ceremony for Israel's first Prime Minister, David Ben-Gurion and his late wife Paula, at their gravesite in Sde Boker.

"I did not come today to eulogize Ben-Gurion, I came to apologize to him," said Lapid. "What is happening today in the State of Israel is contrary to everything he believed in, to everything he taught us."