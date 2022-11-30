Bezalel Smotrich will serve as Minister of Finance until 2025 and then be appointed Minister of the Interior and Settlement, according to a report by Channel 12's Amit Segal.

Another member of the Religious Zionism Party, likely to be named as Ofir Sofer, will serve as Minister of Aliyah and Absorption until 2025 and consequently take on the role of Transportation Minister or Minister of Education, based on a decision by the Likud.

The party's MK Orit Strock will serve as Minister of Settlement until 2025, and then as Minister of Absorption.