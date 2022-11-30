Outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid addressed the criticism that was voiced following the punishment of a soldier in Hebron who had attacked a left-wing protester. "The new government has yet to take office and its ministers are already turning IDF soldiers against their commanders," he said.

"The wild incitement spearheaded by [future government] ministers and MKs against the Chief of Staff, the commanding general, and Major General, Lt. Col. Aviran Alfasi, is dangerous and destructive and is the responsibility of the new government," he said, adding: "Our soldiers cannot be told by ministers and MKs to violate army orders."