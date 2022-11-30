In an interview with Israel Hayom, Jason Greenblatt, who served as the US government's envoy to the Middle East during the Trump era, recalled the former President's decision to move the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

"In the end, the decision was his. He is the one who heard the warnings and objections and took the risk. 20 years have passed since the law [to move the embassy] was enacted with great consensus, and all the presidents who promised as candidates to recognize Jerusalem heard the same warnings that Trump heard, which caused them to refrain from taking the step. I do not blame them, but it does say something about him. So with all due respect to us - Jared Kushner, David Friedman and myself - he deserves full credit. He stood by Israel and the truth," said Greenblatt.