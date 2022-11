US President Joe Biden on Tuesday told attendees at an event in Michigan that the US soccer team had defeated Iran in the World Cup by a score of 1-0.

“USA! USA! That’s a big game, man,” Biden said. “When I spoke to the coach and the players, I said, ‘You can do this.’ They went ‘eh.’ They did it, God love ’em. Anyway, just thought you might want to hear.”