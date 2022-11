A federal jury in Washington on Tuesday found Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and Kelly Meggs, another member of the organization, guilty of seditious conspiracy in connection with the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, NBC News reported.

Three other members of the group who were on trial alongside Rhodes and Meggs — Jessica Watkins, Kenneth Harrelson and Thomas Caldwell — were found not guilty on the seditious conspiracy charge, according to the report.