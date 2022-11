The IDF's Home Front Command will practice the following scenarios tomorrow (Wednesday): rocket and missile fire, an earthquake and terrorist infiltration of various towns.

At 10:05 an earthquake warning will be activated in the settlement of Kedumim.

At 10:15 a missile warning will be activated in the city of Karmiel and in the Karmiel industrial area.

At 10:25 an infiltration of terrorists in the settlement of Beit El will be reported.