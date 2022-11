The chairman of Otzma Yehudit, MK Itamar Ben-Gvir criticized Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

"The culprit of the incident in Hebron is not the Givati ​​Battalion Major General who works night and day for the people of Israel, but the devious policy of Benny Gantz who abandons the IDF soldiers. Criticism of Benny Gantz - yes. Criticism of the Major General - absolutely no," said Ben-Gvir