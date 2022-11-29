Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke this evening (Tuesday) with Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar.

"Further to our meeting in Turkey, we discussed in the conversation the strengthening of ties between the countries, the ability to cooperate against terrorism, and the opportunity to improve relations between all the countries of the Eastern Mediterranean. I told the Turkish Minister of Defense that I am sure that the trend of tightening security relations between the countries will continue," Gantz wrote on Twitter about the conversation.