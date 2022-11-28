Speaking at the opening of his party's meeting this afternoon, outgoing Defense Minister Benny Gantz (National Unity) commented on an incident in which three Druze officers are suspected of throwing an explosive device at a Palestinian home in Beit Lechem.

"I would like to begin by mentioning the serious suspicion that IDF soldiers threw an explosive device at a home in Beit Lechem," Gantz said, "apparently in revenge for the kidnapping of the body of Tiran Fero obm. If this did indeed occur, it was an extremely grave incident and the perpetrators must face justice."