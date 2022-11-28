Speaking to media at the Knesset today, Noam party leader MK Avi Maoz said that he had "not demanded the cancellation of 'pride' marches in the coalition accords" his party signed a few days ago.

Maoz also discussed the establishment of the Authority for Jewish-National Identity that he will be heading, saying that, "The closing of the circle with the acceptance of responsibility for the Nativ organization will seal my active involvement in the process of the miraculous Return to Zion of the Jewish People."