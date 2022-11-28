Speaking at the start of a party meeting, outgoing Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) discussed recent political developments.

"The coalition demands being made come to over one hundred billion shekels. They can only be funded by imposing higher taxes on those who work, or by increasing the national debt."

Liberman added that, "appointing Avi Maoz to be responsible for the Nativ [conversion program] is effectively going to block off immigration from countries from the former Soviet Union."