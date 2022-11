A case of avian flu has been detected at a poultry farm near Moshav Beit Herut, in the Hefer Valley.

The Agriculture Ministry has imposed a closure around all bird coops within a ten-kilometer radius.

The Ministry has already completed its treatment process at the first location where avian flu was detected in a recent outbreak in a kibbutz, one week ago. There is not believed to be a connection between the two outbreaks.