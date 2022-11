Media and marketing mogul Yaron Ahar was killed yesterday in a traffic accident in the center of the country. Ahar was fatally injured in an accident with a private vehicle while riding a motorcycle, on Route 531 near Kfar Shamariyahu, and his death was pronounced shortly afterward.

Ahar was the editor-in-chief of the marketing and digital channel of the Walla website. He previously served as deputy CEO of the Jerusalem Post group and as vice-president of Ynet and the Tapuz website.