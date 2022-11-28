The Haifa District Court has sentenced 25-year-old Adham Bashir of Akko to ten years behind bars for participating in a brutal attack that took place in that city during Operation Guardian of the Walls.

Mor Jenashvili was the victim of the attack, which was perpetrated by dozens of Arab rioters. He had been on his way to visit his mother when the vehicle he was traveling in came under a barrage of rocks, and was seriously injured.

Bashir was found guilty of engaging in terrorist activity and intentionally causing injury.