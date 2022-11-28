Israel Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person, 30-year-old Avraham Yeshayahu Shpitz of Modi'in Illit.

He was last seen in the Givat Shaul neighborhood of Jerusalem on Shabbat, November 26.

He is described as 1.75 meters in height, slim, with black hair and dark eyes, and wearing glasses. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, dark trousers, and a light-brown jacket.

Anyone with any information related to his whereabouts is asked to contact Modi'in Illit police at 08-6447200 or to call the police hotline 100.