Speaking on Galei Tzahal this morning, outgoing Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked discussed plans to allow Israelis to enter the United States without a visa.

"I hope that we will succeed in reducing the number of people refused visas to below three percent of applications," she said. "If we manage that, we'll be able to enter the exemption program within a few months.

"The Americans were very frustrated when the opposition halted legislation in its tracks," Shaked added. "If it had passed, we would have been able to enter the exemption program by February."