Outgoing Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar (National Unity) has published a reminder of regulations obligating any authorities which customarily send out notifications to people to send text messages to mobile phones, in addition to e-mail and postal notifications, such as those relating to the payment of traffic fines.

The regulations were implemented following multiple complaints from people who had not received their notifications via regular mail yet experienced difficulty in proving that they had not received the notification and that their non-payment of fines was due to factors beyond their control.