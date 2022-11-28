Today: Partially cloudy with a slight increase in temperatures to around the seasonal average. Brisk easterly winds in the north and center of the country with the possibility of haze.

Tonight: Rain showers in the south with isolated thunderstorms and the possibility of flash flooding in the southern riverbeds.

Tomorrow: Partially cloudy with a drop in temperatures. Most of the country will see rain showers with isolated thunderstorms. Likelihood of flash flooding in the south and east of the country.