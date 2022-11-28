Speaking on Galei Tzahal this morning, MK Shlomo Karhi (Likud) commented on the notion of expanding ministerial powers and the formation of a new government.

"If Ben-Gvir assesses that he will need broader powers in order to alter the open-fire procedures so that soldiers do not have to be afraid of taking the war to the enemy, then that is what will happen," Karhi said.

He added that he believes that "the new government will be sworn in next week. Everyone is happy with the way negotiations are headed."