Senior doctors and staff at the Haemek Hospital in Afula have sounded a warning, saying that since the start of November, there is a clear and present danger to children in need of urgent, life-saving operations in the hospital's surgical department, due to a lack of senior and experienced doctors available to assist if necessary during the evening and night-time hours.

According to Israel Hayom, which first reported on the issue, the Haemek Hospital performs over 600 operations per year on children, and is the main hospital treating children in the region, serving hundreds of thousands in the Galilee and Emek regions. The shortage of experienced doctors there apparently stems from the retirement of the department head, Dr. Asher Pressman, and the inability of the hospital's administration to find a replacement. Furthermore, one of the two specialist on staff is not on call, and aside from them, there are just three interns.