Speaking on Galei Tzahal this morning, the chair of the Religious Zionism party, MK Orit Strock, expressed optimism regarding the formation of a government, following yesterday's three-hour meeting between Netanyahu and party leader Bezalel Smotrich.

"We hope very much that finally, finally we will establish a government on good terms," Strock said. "The stage of pointing the finger in blame has passed, and now we've reached the stage of serious discussions. I believe that we will reach agreements very soon."