According to a new report this morning on Reshet Bet, the Shas party is insisting on the passage of a law permitting party leader Aryeh Deri to serve as a minister in the new government, prior to its swearing in.

The report, quoting senior party sources, added that the Likud is aware of this and that the party will not compromise and will insist on such a law being passed in its second and final readings in the Knesset before consenting to form a government.