Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai responded on Sunday evening to the intention of Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu to give MK Avi Maoz the responsibility for the Nativ liaison office connecting the State of Israel and the Jews of the former Soviet Union.

"After the Minister of National Security, we received an administration for national-Jewish identity. The more you emphasize these words, the cheaper they and their value become. And another cat pounces on the cream, MK Avi Maoz, soon a deputy minister, will sort out candidates for Aliyah from Russia and Ukraine. This is unreal," said Shai.