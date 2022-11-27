MK Moshe Saada (Likud) responded to the report in Globes according to which Deputy State Attorney Liat Ben-Ari expressed her desire to retire from the position.

''From my personal experience - when you have a good case you don't give up a case, certainly not the case of your life. In the Netanyahu cases, there were miscarriages of justice by senior prosecutors. Everyone knew that they had joined ranks and backed down and it was time for them to take responsibility for the conduct. The report of Ben-Ari's desire to retire indicates another crack in the wall and it is time to change this situation,'' Saada said.