From Thursday, the price of fuel is expected to increase to more than NIS 7 per liter of self-service 95 octane gasoline. This is after the benefit on the excise tax, announced by Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman, is expected to expire at the beginning of the month. The price of fuel, which today stands at 6.46 per liter of gasoline, is expected to rise by more than half a shekel.

The Ministry of Finance told Kan that they do not have a budgetary source for the continuation of the benefit on the blush tax, nor is there any legal authorization to extend the benefit since we are in a period of a transitional government. The issue will come to the decision of the new Finance Minister after the formation of the government.