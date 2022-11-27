MK Moshe Saada (Likud) commented on the violent incidents in Hebron and said that "The men and women of the IDF are our most valuable asset, and serve as the iron wall of the state. A situation in which soldiers are immediately suspended and we rush to condemn the conduct of those standing at our front lines is not normal. It is forbidden to abandon the IDF soldiers even if there was a mistake in performance. We have the responsibility to support the soldiers and not rush to judge and castigate", Saada added.