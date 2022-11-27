Defense Minister Benny Gantz visited the 210th Division in the Golan Heights this morning (Sunday), and held a situation assessment on the northern arena with the participation of Northern Command Commander Major General Uri Gordin, the head of regional strategy, Division Major General Tal Kalman, and the commander of Division 210 Brigadier General Zion Ratzon.

Defense Minister Gantz said that the actions taken in the last two and a half years in the face of the threats from Syria and Lebanon, as well as in the face of Iranian entrenchment attempts, are significant and resulted in many achievements that ensured security stability and raising the bar of deterrence in the region.

The Minister of Defense emphasized the critical importance of continuing operations to prevent and thwart Iranian entrenchment in all areas and all roads, and wanted to thank the commanders and soldiers for their important contribution to maintaining the security of the residents of the north and the citizens of Israel.