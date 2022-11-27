The members of the "Darceinu" movement came to the office of Otzma Yehudit with a sign displaying the Spirit of the IDF value 'Purity of Arms'.

Nimrod Dveik, one of the founders of the movement, said, "MK Ben Gvir's request to clarify the Chief of Staff's letter is a sad reminder that the man neither served in the army, nor does he know the purity of weapons. Since those who seem intended to command the Border Police are ignorant of such a matter, we decided to give him a light reminder why revenge is not part of the IDF's values, and why the purity of weapons is part of our strength."