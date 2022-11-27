Designated Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir told Reshet Bet that, "as Minister of National Security, I will do everything to prevent racist policies on the Temple Mount."

He added that he would use the budget, among other things, to increase police salaries.

According to Ben-Gvir there is a lack of manpower because people don't want to join the police. "Crime in the Negev is caused by the fact that police don't get enough support and their rules of engagement have not improved. There are not enough armed civilians," he noted.