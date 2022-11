Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir commented to Kan: "There are elements in Religious Zionism who want to cause tension between me and Bezalel, but it will not happen. I believe that those who said he is jealous of Ben-Gvir's achievement are trying to separate us, and I also know that Bezalel is happy for me, because in the end my success is also his success ".