The "One Family" association published a statement of mourning following the death of the late Tedsa Teshuma who was mortally wounded in the bombing attack in Jerusalem.

The association's staff accompanied Tedsa's family since he arrived at Shaarei Tzedek Hospital, and was close to his wife and children during their most difficult moments.

Mindy Levinger, coordinator of the Jerusalem region of the association that accompanied the Teshuma family in recent days: "The pain of the loss is immense, and the news of his death is unbearably difficult. In recent days I have been with his wife and children and heard moving stories about Tedsa's special character, which was the pillar of the family and the home. Now, unfortunately, another family has joined the circle of terror and bereavement. We will be there for them, so that we can ease by even a little the pain and difficulty involved in losing a family member in such an event."