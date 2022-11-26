President Isaac Herzog eulogized Tedsa Teshuma, who died of his wounds on Saturday night at Shaarei Tzedek Hospital after being wounded by the recent bombing in Jerusalem.

"A few months ago, Michal met the late Tedsa Teshuma at his place of work as an experienced goldsmith of a lovely project called Majmaria, comprised of talented artists from Ethiopia. Last week we prayed for a miracle after he was seriously injured in an attack in Jerusalem. We were very upset when we saw his framed picture tonight and the sad news of his death. Our condolences to his dear family and loved ones."