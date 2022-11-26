In the last few days, the IDF prepared to launch a large-scale arrest operation in Jenin, prompted by the kidnapping of the body of Tiran Pero. The plan was not canceled even after the body was returned, according to Kan.

According to the report, all ranks approved the plan. Yesterday afternoon, the Chief of Staff canceled a meeting at which the plan was to receive final approval, and with it the plan's immediate execution.

An IDF spokesperson said, "We will not comment on internal discussions. The security system operates in accordance with the operational assessment of a situation, and as part of this, approves plans - for a wide range of scenarios, as needed."