A military exercise will begin tomorrow (Sunday), in the early morning hours in the northern region and is expected to end on Thursday (Thursday). Significant military traffic is to be expected in the region.

The IDF stated that the exercise was planned in advance as part of the training plan for 2022, and its purpose is to strengthen the division's readiness for multi-arena operative scenarios, with an emphasis on emergency mechanisms, command centers and the integration of ground and air capabilities in combat.