Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu said, "In the name of all of Israel, I send condolences from the depths of my heart to the family of Tedsa Tshuma, the son of Ma'ada, who was critically injured in the terror attack at the entrance to Jerusalem and died this weekend of his wounds.""Last week, I visited his dedicated family, which enveloped him in warmth and love, and the doctors who fought courageously for his life, against all odds. I embrace the family at this difficult time. May his memory be blessed."