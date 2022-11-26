Yesterday, a report was received about a jackal infected with rabies in the town of Gush Halav in Upper Galilee. It is not known about people who have been exposed to the virus.

The Ministry of Health asks anyone who was in contact or whose animals came in contact in the area of the incident with the infected animal or a stray animal, between the dates 10.11.2022 to 24.11.2022 inclusive, to contact the Health Office in Safed urgently, phone 04-6994257, 04-6994200, or to the health office closest to their place of residence, in order to consider the need to provide them with preventive care.